Thomas Partey sparkles in Atletico Madrid Copa del Rey triumph over lower-tier Guijuelo

Ghana international Thomas Partey lasted the entire duration of the game for Atletico Madrid who battered Guijuelo to reach the quarter-finals of the 2016/17 Copa del Rey.

Atleti manager Diego Simeone ushered the 23-year-old into his midfield and he lasted the entire period of the game at the Estadio Vicente Calderon.

Partey was booked in the 57th minute of the game after fouling an opponent in a midfield tussle.

Fernando Torres, Angel Correa, Juanfran and Argentine Nicolas Gaitan got the goals as the Madrid-based club qualified on a 10-1 aggregate win.

