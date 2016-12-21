BOMBSHELL: Reverend Osei Kofi reveals GFA bribes Sports Ministers to tow their line

Former Black Stars player Reverend Osei Kofi has incontrovertibly slapped a damning and image-tarnishing allegation on the Ghana Football Association and previous Sports Ministers insisting the FA have been bribing them (Sports Ministers) to tow their line.

According to him, he has evidence to show that the FA always bribes Ministers who are appointed to the Sports Ministry to go in bed with them to be able to syphon the scarce resources of the country.

The 1963 Africa Cup of Nations winner added that the FA always gives an envelope full of dollars to anyone who is appointed to the Ministry which he has seen.

"I work at the Ministry so I know what goes on there. What the FA does is that whenever any new minister is appointed, the FA bribes them with a big envelope full of dollars.

"The moment the minister takes it, then he goes into bed with them (FA) and they perpetrate their corrupt practices," he said.

"Ten ministers have been reshuffled from the Sports Ministry all because the GFA corrupted them. The last Minister was Mahama Ayariga who came and subsequently bought a team. Where did he get the money from?

The former Kotoko play maker concluded by saying that if the new government wants to succeed with sports, then the Sports Minister to be appointed must be careful with the bribe the GFA will offer him.

