Ghana FA Boss debunks reports of submitting a budget to the Sports Ministry for 2017 Afcon

The President of the Ghana Football Asocciation Kwesi Nyantakyi has debunked reports that his outfit has submitted a budget for the 2017 Afcon to the Sport Ministry insisting such reports must be treated as complete lies perpetrated to put the image of the FA into disrepute.

According to him, budget preparations have always been the responsibility of the Sports Ministry but the FA only offers assistance to facilitate its preparation.

He added that the Football Association only sent the budget items for only the qualifies which were even without cost and that any report of the FA sending a specific amount to the Ministry for approval must be treated as a falacy.

"Budget preparation is the responsibility of MOYS. The GFA only assists with budget inputs but that is no more the case making the procedure a heavy burden for the GFA," he said.

"The GFA hasn't submitted any budget to the MOYS. The report is unmeritorious," he added.

Reports in the media had suggested the the GFA had submitted a $5.4m budget to the Sports Ministry for approval for the 2017 Afcon set to be staged at Gabon next month.

