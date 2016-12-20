Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 20 December 2016 23:25 CET

Ghana FA Boss debunks reports of submitting a budget to the Sports Ministry for 2017 Afcon

The President of the Ghana Football Asocciation Kwesi Nyantakyi has debunked reports that his outfit has submitted a budget for the 2017 Afcon to the Sport Ministry insisting such reports must be treated as complete lies perpetrated to put the image of the FA into disrepute.

According to him, budget preparations have always been the responsibility of the Sports Ministry but the FA only offers assistance to facilitate its preparation.

He added that the Football Association only sent the budget items for only the qualifies which were even without cost and that any report of the FA sending a specific amount to the Ministry for approval must be treated as a falacy.

"Budget preparation is the responsibility of MOYS. The GFA only assists with budget inputs but that is no more the case making the procedure a heavy burden for the GFA," he said.

"The GFA hasn't submitted any budget to the MOYS. The report is unmeritorious," he added.

Reports in the media had suggested the the GFA had submitted a $5.4m budget to the Sports Ministry for approval for the 2017 Afcon set to be staged at Gabon next month.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

the truth they say always has three sides.Which one are we threading on.........
By: hadi mukaila
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img