Sports News | 20 December 2016 22:40 CET

Baba Rahman provides yet another assist in Schalke loss at Hamburg in Bundesliga

Ghana defender Baba Rahman highlighted his qualities of getting involved in goal by providing the assist for Schalke 04's consolation goal in their 2-1 loss at Hamburg SV on Tuesday evening.

The Chelsea loanee rose to the occasion to set up a face-saving goal for Donis Avdijaj in the 89th minute at the Volksparkstadion.

Baba repeated his performance from the weekend when he came off the bench to assisted a goal for Royal Blues.

German-born Ghanaian Gideon Jung played the entire game for Hamburg but youngster Bernard Tekpetey who made his Bundesliga debut during the weekend did not travel with the Schalke squad for the game.

By El Akyereko
