Nigeria's Amos Adamu faces fresh Fifa ban, two-year suspension looms

Nigerian football administrator Amos Adamu is facing another ban from all football-related activities by Fifa which could see him removed from the Organising Committee of the Africa Cup of Nations competition.

The investigatory chamber at the world governing body's ethics committee has been looking into alleged breaches of its code of ethics since March 2015.

It has now recommended a two-year ban and a fine for Adamu, a former Fifa executive committee member who was banned for three years in 2010.

A final decision on his punishment may several take months to be determined and if maintained the punishment could see him removed from the Organising Committee of African Cup of Nations.

A Fifa statement says Adamu, who was also once on the Confederation of African Football board, violated three articles - covering general rules of conduct, loyalty and conflict of interest - of its Code of Ethics.

"For reasons linked to privacy rights and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, the adjudicatory chamber will not publish further details at the present time," the statement reads.

The 62-year-old was a member of Fifa's executive committee for four years until 2010, when he was banned from all football activity for three years.

He was found guilty of asking for money in exchange for World Cup votes - an accusation he denied.

Adamu's suspension expired in October 2013 and was quickly rushed to occupy a position of Africa's flagship football competition.

A high-ranking government official for Nigerian sport for 20 years, Adamu was once considered to be a leading candidate to succeed long-serving Issa Hayatou as Caf president.

