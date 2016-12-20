Ghanaian duo to undergo Kenya trial with top-flight side Muhoroni Youth

Two young Ghanaian footballers will arrive in Kenya on Wednesday to undergo a two-week trial with ambitious top-flight Muhoroni Youth.

Muhoroni's new coach Tamale Pinto is seeking to augment his squad with talented players and has invited two players from Volta Soccerlink Academy of Ghana to be observed.

An unnamed midfielder and goalkeeper from the fledgling Ghanaian football academy are expected to arrive in the East African country on Wednesday to start the trial.

The 2016 Kenyan Premier League Top 8 Knockout champions are seeking to cause a massive surprise in the league next year.

Muhoroni have stated their intention of acquiring top stars from within and outside Kenya to challenge the traditional football powers in the KPL for top honours.

'The management was very happy with the team this year because they won the Top 8 Knockout trophy," a Muhoroni official, who did not wish to be named, said.

"The fact that the team has been improving in performance since joining the top flight has convinced them that with more support, the team can do even better.

"We have contacted two players as well as a goalkeeper trainer from an academy in Ghana and they should arrive for trials this Wednesday.'

Muhoroni have already revealed their hand for the next season after they hired Pinto a week ago to replace veteran John 'Bobby' Ogola who left the club shortly before the end of the 2016 season.

