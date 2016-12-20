Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 20 December 2016 21:55 CET

Ghana striker Majeed Waris returns from injury to face PSG in crucial Ligue 1 duel

Struggling French Ligue 1 side Lorient have been boosted by the return of striker Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris from injury ahead of their crucial clash with Paris-Saint Germain.

The Black Stars forward has recovered in time from a pelvis injury and has been named in manager Bernard Casoni's squad to make a trip to the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

Waris, 25, missed the weekend's win over Saint-Etienne but is set to return for the Oranges.

The former Spartak Moscow striker has scored four goals in his last four games for Lorient and his club will be counting on him to produce the goals as they take on the title-holders.

He was voted Lorient Player of the Month of November.

