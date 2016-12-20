Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 20 December 2016

Jamie Vardy’s red card appeal rejected by FA

By BBC

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy will miss three matches after an appeal against his red card in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Stoke City was rejected.

The 29-year-old’s wrongful dismissal claim was rejected by the Football Association and he misses games against Everton, West Ham and Middlesbrough.

The England forward was sent off by referee Craig Pawson in the 28th minute for a tackle on Stoke’s Mame Diouf.

Vardy made a two-footed tackle, won the ball, but clipped Diouf’s shins.

After the game, Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri said: “He wants to challenge and get the ball, not make a foul. He touched the ball. Maybe it was yellow.”

Vardy misses Leicester’s next three Premier League games over the festive period, but will be available for their FA Cup third-round tie at Everton on 7 January.

