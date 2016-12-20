Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Enyimba FC goalkeeper Fatau Dauda returns to Ghana after signing deal

Former Orlando Pirates and Enyimba FC goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has returned to Ghana after agreeing a two year deal with Nigerian giants Enyimba FC.

Dauda is one of the experienced players Enyimba has signed to bolster their squad as they look to return to the summit of continental football.

Times have changed and clubs in Nigeria have improved meaning Enyimba's dominance has reduced but there is still the certainty that Enyimba FC have what it takes to return to the top.

Dauda is an experienced fox having worked with some of the top clubs on the African continent and still has an outside chance of making  it to the Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Gabon next month.

By Rahman Osman 
