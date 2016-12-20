AFCON 2017 finals: Seven players decline call ups to Cameroon squad

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos has confirmed seven players including Liverpool defender Joel Matip have rejected call ups to play at the Africa Cup of Nations next month.

Broos said the withdrawal of Matip is down to his need to take some rest from international duty after 'a bad experience with previous staff'.

The defender has been a key part of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool since joining this summer; he is a regular starter in the heart of the defence when fit. He also scored once in 12 Premier League appearances.

Broos added that AndrÃ© Onana (Ajax d'Amsterdam), Guy Roland Ndy Assembe (Nancy), Allan Nyom (West Bromwich), AndrÃ© Zambo Anguissa (Olympique Marseille), Ibrahim Amadou (Lille) - who have all been named in his provisional squad - turned down their call-up as they are worried they could lose their place in the starting line-ups of their respective teams.

Bordeaux defender Maxime Poundje refused to play for the Indomitable Lions as the French-born player is eyeing a place at Les Blues instead.

Cameroon will play in Group A of the Nations Cup along with hosts Gabon, Burkina Faso and Guinea Bissau.

