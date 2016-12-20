Black Queens Skipper Elizabeth Addo Blasts Ghanaian Media

Captain for Ghana’s female senior soccer team the Black Queens, Elizabeth Addo has criticised the Ghanaian media for paying no attention to the various female national teams in the country.

Speaking in an interview with Bechem based After2 Radio, she said it is very sad and disheartening how Ghanaians especially the media have neglected the various female national teams.

“It’s sometimes sad and disheartening how the people of Ghana especially the media have just neglected us and say nothing about our teams” she said.

Addo who was very influential for the Black Queens in the just ended Africa Women’s Championship in Cameroon added that, the media are always promoting the Black Stars at their expense.

“Whenever I’m listening to Radio and watching TV, I hear how they (the media) promote and fight for the Black Stars and other Men’s national teams at the expense of we the Female teams which shouldn’t be the case”.

Addo stressed “The Black Queens were the first team to represent the country at the world cup level but the kind of treatment and promotion we get from Ghanaians especially the media is on the low side”

Black Queens who placed third at the just ended Africa Women’s Championship in Cameroon are yet to receive their bonuses and have threatened a nationwide demonstration soon if their demands are not met latest Tuesday, December 20.

Meanwhile, outgoing President John Mahama has ordered that all outstanding payments should be made to the national female footballers.