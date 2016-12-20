Dan Appiah Arthur Wins Best Player At 2016 CAMHA GAMES

Daniel Appiah Arthur was voted Best Player at the 2016 CAMHA Games played at Madina, a suburb of Accra, the capital.

Appiah who plays at any position in defence was awarded a trophy and medal for his splendid performance and field generalship.

He told reporters after the Games that Ghana has players who are ready to die for the nation and the national team coaches must cast their nets wider into the regions, districts, communities and ghettos where the best players are hiding.

Daniel Appiah who is also a mechanic by training and combines both sports and engineering said 2017 is the right time for the Ghana Black Stars to win the African Cup to make Ghanaians happy.

Also, a top beach soccer star for the sensational Chorkor Blue Whales, he was sad that Ghana’s Black Sharks went to Nigeria and placed seventh out of eight teams.

He stressed that the right things must be done before Ghana Beach Soccer can reach its desired goal. He said the GBSA must work with those who have interest in the game and give them chance and opportunity to serve the nation.

He suggested zoning the teams to play in regional competition and the best clubs meeting at a particular place to determine the champions.

Appiah Arthur urged the GBSA executive to use the sport to boast tourism and environmental cleaning.

He congratulated Yaw Ampofo Ankrah on his appointed on the new West African Beacch Soccer Union Board.