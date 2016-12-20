Sports News | 20 December 2016 16:40 CET
Spanish side Cordoba set to lose 'bench-warmer' Razak Brimah for 2017 AFCON
Spanish side Cordoba are set to lose Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
The 29-year-old has featured just once since the start of the second-tier league.
The Ghana international has lost his position and continues to warm bench but remains a key member of the Black Stars squad.
Brimah is expected to make Ghana's squad ahead of the continental showpiece in Gabon between January 14 - 5 February.
