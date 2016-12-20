Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 20 December 2016 16:40 CET

Spanish side Cordoba set to lose 'bench-warmer' Razak Brimah for 2017 AFCON


Spanish side Cordoba are set to lose Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 29-year-old has featured just once since the start of the second-tier league.

The Ghana international has lost his position and continues to warm bench but remains a key member of the Black Stars squad.

Brimah is expected to make Ghana's squad ahead of the continental showpiece in Gabon between  January 14 - 5 February.

