GPL Best Coach Enos Adepa eyes Black Stars coaching job

The 2015/16 Ghana Premier League coach of the season Enos Kwame Adepa has confidendly disclosed his admiration for the top coaching job of the Black Stars adding that it has been his dream job.

Adepa who guided Wa All Stars to their maiden Ghana Premier League trophy, an achievement by a club in the north for the first time, believes he has what it takes to coach the Black Stars insisting winning the league will enhance his chances of coaching the West Africa giants.

'Winning the best coach award will now enhance my chances of coaching the senior national team, Black Stars," he told Class FM.

"It's everybody's dream of coaching the senior national team, and so I will continue to work hard to attain my dreams and aspirations,' he added.

Adepa was the former coach of Division One League side King Solomon before joining Wa All Stars.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com