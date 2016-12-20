Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Jay-Jay Okocha Pledges Full Support For Ghana Ahead Of AFCON 2017

By El-Amisty Nobo

Former quick and skillful Nigerian attacking midfielder, Augustine “Jay-Jay” Okocha has promised to back the Black Stars of Ghana to go for gold ahead of the 2017 African Cup of Nations to be held in Gabon.

The Black Stars have been thrown into a group of death (Group D) alongside; Egypt, Mali, and Uganda but the Enugu born Nigerian who hails from Delta State believes that Ghana can replicate the success of the Super Eagles in the 2013 AFCON.

“Ghana is my home except when I’m playing for Nigeria then obviously I have to defend my motherland, but now that Nigeria is not going to take part I’m fully standing behind Ghana,” the Eintracht Frankfurt legend said.

“The AFCON has always been difficult, but you can never write off Ghana in any African tournament. They are going to face a tough competition from all the countries participating, but I still think the Black Stars are capable of winning,” Okocha added.

The Black Stars will play it matches at the newly constructed 25,000 capacity Stade de Port-Gentil.

The 2017 African Cup of Nations will kick off from January 15 – February 05

