Sports News | 20 December 2016 13:40 CET

Ex-Ghana captain CK Akunnor urges Avram Grant to name title-winning AFCON squad


Ex-Ghana captain CK Akunnor has asked Avram Grant to name a crack squad capable of ending a 34-year wait for an Africa crown ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The former Chelsea manager is expected to name his provisional squad this week.

The Ghana FA has been forced to quash circulating names purported to have emanated from the Israeli.

There have been calls on the former Portsmouth manager to freshen up his squad ahead of the continental showpiece in Gabon.

The four-time African champions are desperate to end a long-wait for an African title after playing catch-ups to West African rivals Nigeria and as well as Cote D'voire.

And former captain CK Akunnor wants Grant to name a squad capable of winning the title for the first time since 1982.

"There are players you know will definitely help you irrespective of their position whether old or young," he told Joy FM

"He knows what he wants and how he wants his team to play and so the decision will be in his hands,"

But he must think deep and look at the squad and those he believe can help the team."

The Black Stars have been paired against old foes Egypt, Uganda and Mali in their group.

