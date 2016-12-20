MLS side Montreal Impact announce Ghana striker Dominic Oduro has signed two-year contract extension



MLS side Montreal Impact have announced Ghana striker Dominic Oduro has signed a two-year contract extension with the club.

Oduro, 31, has re-signed for the side despite public overtures from Sporting Kansas City.

"I am very happy to come back with the Impact, where I have enjoyed a lot of success with the club as well as individually and found more consistency and connection with my teammates," said Oduro. "I also have a strong connection with the fans which made my decision even easier to return."

"We are happy to have come to an agreement with Dominic on a new two-year contract," said Impact technical director Adam Braz.

"Dominic has been an important part of our success in the last two years and has fit in nicely with the club and the city. His pace and ability to get in behind defenders has led to his important offensive contribution to the team. His experience and team first mentality will continue to be important within our group."

The Ghanaian scored 17 goals and 13 assists in all competitions his first two years in Montreal.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com