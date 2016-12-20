Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 20 December 2016 13:40 CET

Kotoko-bound Ollenu Ashitey determined to blossom moving from Hearts

Former Hearts of Oak winger Ollenu Ashitey is confident he will do well when he seals his move to rival club Asante Kotoko.

Often, players have struggled cross-carpeting between the two biggest clubs in the country.

Ashiety, who failed to extend his contract with Hearts, has been training with the Porcupine Warriors but yet to pen a contract.

''I know the challenges that players of Hearts and Kotoko encounter when one crosses carpet to the other but I know with God's intervention and hardworking, I will excel at Kotoko no matter what happens,'' he told ATL FM.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

