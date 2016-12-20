Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 20 December 2016 13:40 CET

German defender Jerome Boateng undergoes successful surgery, out for six weeks


Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has been ruled out for a period of six weeks after undergoing surgery in a pectoral tendon.

The club has announced the German defender, born to a Ghanaian father, will be on the sidelines due to the setback.

Boateng has not played for the  Bundesliga champions since the 3-2 defeat at Rostov on November 22.

The European giants confirmed on Tuesday that the defender will be out for six weeks after he went under the knife in Munich.

A club statement read: "Prof. Dr. Andreas Imhoff operated on the right pectoral muscle of Jerome Boateng on Tuesday in Munich."

Bayern doctor Volker Braun added: "The operation went very well. If the healing process is optimal, Jerome Boateng will not be available for about six weeks."

Get well soon, @JB17Official ! #Boateng has successfully undergone surgery on a pectoral tendon. More soon at https://t.co/HrQKLid2Ov pic.twitter.com/Y1HgvNHpa3

— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) December 20, 2016

Ghanaian leaders, especially ministers must learn to talk by head instead of talking by heart.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
