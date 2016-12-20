Sports News | 20 December 2016 10:40 CET
New Asante Kotoko boss Dr. Kyei wants to hand Yusif Chibsah a management position in the club
The management of Asante Kotoko are thinking about appointing former midfielder Yusif Chibsah as a management leader.
Growing believe in the club are that Chibsah is learned and will add professionalism and dynamism to the new Asante Kotoko.
He has been in football scouting in recent years and played a significant role in the transfer Ghanaian youngster Daniel Amartey to Premier league side Leicester City.
