Sports News | 20 December 2016 10:40 CET

New Asante Kotoko boss Dr. Kyei wants to hand Yusif Chibsah a management position in the club

The management of Asante Kotoko are thinking about appointing former midfielder Yusif Chibsah as a management leader.

Growing believe in the club are that Chibsah is learned and will add professionalism and dynamism to the new Asante Kotoko.

He has been in football scouting in recent years and played a significant role in the transfer Ghanaian youngster Daniel Amartey to Premier league side Leicester City.

'Nana used to smoke a lot of marijuana and I am telling you, a lot. Even in the morning, there used to be a cloud around him and you could see that he was high. But I never saw him do cocaine...'
By: kwesi pratt
