Zamalek pay former striker Junior Agogo US$ 50,000 to avoid point deduction

Egyptian giants Zamalek have paid former striker Manuel Junior Agogo US$ 50,000 in a move to settle the dispute between the two parties.

Two months ago, FIFA has ordered the White Castles to pay the former Ghana international 557,000 Euros or face a six-point deduction in the league.

Zamalek appear to be co-operating now to avoid facing the wrath of the world's football governing body.

Agogo made a shock move to Zamalek from English side Nottingham Forest in 2008 after his impressive showing at the African Cup of Nations on home soil despite strong interest from top clubs in France and Turkey.

But nine months later Agogo terminated his contract over unpaid salaries and reported the club to FIFA, before the Court of Arbitration for Sport ordered Zamalek to pay Agogo 807â€š000 Euros.

Zamalek chairman Mortada Mansour claimed they had already paid 250â€š000 Euros

