Christian Astu urges Newcastle to stay focused with Premier League qualification in sight

Ghana winger Christian Atsu is hoping NewCastle United will secure a return to the English Premier League but has told players to eschew complacency and trusts them to keep any wild celebrations in check until the end of the season.

Atsu has been key in Newcastle's impressive campaign in the championship. They are on course to qualify leading the pack with 49 points after 22 games.

'I can't even comment on winning the Championship. We are not even finished playing the first half of the season.''

'In football anything can happen. We are just focused on each and every game. That's the most important thing.''

'We can't predict the future, but we can work towards it. We are trying to build a better future here.'

'There are a lot of surprises in football. They are a smaller club but in football there are lots of surprises so we have to be prepared for everything.

'I know it will be difficult. It's tough for us to break a team down. We have to be focused.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com