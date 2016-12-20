FEATURE: Can Avram Grant name his squad without the best six of the moment?

Many countries in Africa, including Ghana's group opponents for the 2017 Afcon have named their provisional squads for next month's tournament but Ghana's coach Avram Grant, as usual, is dragging his feet with his squad.

Reports from insiders at the headquarters of the Ghana FA have revealed that the list is expected to be named by the close of this week but there is a huge question.

Grant's squad has gotten a template which is an open secret now to every Ghanaian; his squad will always have a new player who will join the team for the first time and disappear after being with the team just once. Bernard Mensah, Patrick Twumasi, Gilbert Koomson and Andy Yiadom are all examples. Will it be the case again?

Many in-form Ghanaian players both on the local scene and abroad are still knocking on the doors of the former Chelsea boss for a call up into the team. Will Grant give them the call up or they will be ignored again?

The six top Ghanaian players both locally and abroad who can't be ignored by Avram Grant for the 2017 Afcon are Rashid Sumaila, Nuru Sulley, Ebenezer Ofori, Latif Blessing, Kwasi Donsu and Raphael Dwamena. And if Grant really wants to life the trophy, then these players can't be ignored.

Rashid Sumaila needs no introduction as every Ghanaian continues to demonstrate the highest level of incomprehensiveness as to why Grant is yet to hand him his first call up since he was appointed the head coach of the team. This is a player who was voted the best foreign player in Kuwait last season, won the best player and best defender awards at his club Al Qadsia for guiding them to the Kuwait Viva League title and scoring four goals from 34 appearances as a center back. Following Rashid Sumaila's season long loan to Qatar giants Al Gharafa, he has transformed the fortunes of the club by lifting them from 13th spot on the 14-club league table to fourth making them title contenders from a relegation bound position. He has scored two goals from eight matches and won the player of the match on three occasions. The Leopards have lost only a game since Rashid joined, guiding them to six wins and two draws. This is enough for Qatar legend Adel Khamis to say 'Rashid Sumaila's arrival has changed the direction of Al Gharafa. He is the best player they have now.' Can Avram Grant ignore such a hungry lion who wants to achieve something with his country? Ghanaians will never forgive him for that if he does.

In a report filed on GHANAsoccernet.com recently, Nuru Sulley has been the most consistent center back in the top leagues in Europe in the last two months. His impressive form has seen him play all six matches for Alanyaspor in the last two months, guiding them to three wins, two loses and a draw. The strength, aerial ability, power with the ball, great defensive skills and aggression at the back is something Avram Grant will need to conquer Africa next month. Grant can't ignore Nuru Sulley too.

One player whose exclusion in the Black Stars keeps surprising many is Ebenezer Ofori who joined AIK from relegated Ghana Premier League side New Edubiase United after the U20 World Cup in Turkey in 2013. Ofori was voted the best midfielder in the Swedish League last season and has consistently shown in his performance that he deserves a call up into the Black Stars. He is currently the best holding midfielder in the Swedish League once again as he is the holding midfielder in the current Swedish Team of the Season. Ofori's versatility and utility nature makes him a great addition to the squad for Avram Grant if he is finally selected. Remember Ofori started as a left full back for Eduabiase, played that position at the 2013 U20 World Cup and started that same position in Sweden before he was finally drafted into midfield because of his qualities. He is also able to play excellently at the left wing position and for a tournament of this nature where injuries and suspensions can't be ignored. Ofori is the right player to name for the competition. Ofori played 27 matches this season and scored 3 goals for AIK.

Another player who has made a good case for himself is Liberty Professionals mercurial forward Latif Blessing. After emerging the best player on the local scene after the so15/16 Ghana Premier League, Latif does not need to convince anyone again that he deserves to be at the 2017 Afcon. He did not just win the player of the season but also scored 17 goals to emerge the goal king of the season. Is that not a geometric progression? A player who scored just a goal the previous season and scoring 17 this season is a massive move and deserves to be in Gabon. If for nothing at all, he is our best player of the local scene and deserves to be there to show respect to our league.

Another player who can't be ignored for this tournament is Medeama SC's Kwasi Donsu. Despite his inability to win the Ghana Premier League player of the season, his performance this season for the club in the local league and in the CAF Confederations Cup competition is enough to earn him a call up. Donsu scored 15 goals including ten supersonic free kicks in a stylish manner. He is an expert in taking powerful free kick and also scored during the Confederation Cup campaign. He is not only an excellent goal scorer as a midfielder; he also possesses the qualities of an excellent player. His tackles are excellent and his passion, accurate. He has pace and his off-the-ball intelligence is able to create space for his team mates. To me, he is currently the best midfielder in the country and can't be ignored for the Afcon.

Finally is the goal machine. Can Ghanaians forgive Avram Grant is he ignores in-form Raphael Dwamena for next month's tournament? With 20 starts this season for Austria Lustenau, Raphael has scored 18 goals, the highest by any Ghanaian striker all over the world. He is followed closely by Latif Blessing with 17 goals. But arithmetically, Raphael is the best because he has played less matches and also played in a better league than the Ghana Premier League. For a player to be in-form to score 18 goals in 20 matches, his name should obviously be on top of Avram Grant's list.

I know Ghana has over five thousand players all over the world and Grant is only expected to choose just 23 but the above players can't miss the 2017 Afcon.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

