In our time we use to play for the love of the game- Jay Jay Okocha

Former Nigerian skipper Jay Jay Okocha who is in Ghana as an ambassador for StarTimes has revealed football has changed and that during his time footballers use to play just for the love of the game.

Okocha who is regarded by many as the most talented of all African players who played in the English Premier League is of no doubt that football has evolved and money now is the moving power.

'When I was playing the money was not that much like now. But honestly if you have seen any of my play, you will understand that I had passion for the game. I had love for the game,' Okocha said.

'I started by playing for the pride of the game - for the love of the game. And of course, later on the money started coming in, which was a bonus to me. You can imagine doing what you love to do and getting paid while doing it as well. And so the money was like extra bonus for me.'

'And I must say - not just to the youth that want to become footballers - that whatever you want to become in life, I believe that once you put in effort, once you put in a good job; the money will come.'

