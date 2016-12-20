Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 20 December 2016 06:55 CET

Ghanaian midfielder Atanga cancels contract with German side Heidenheim

Ghanaian youth midfielder David Atanga has prematurely ended his contract with German second-tier side FC Heidenheim after just six months at the club.

The 19-year-old signed a one-season loan contract with the Bundesliga II side in the summer from  Austrians giants Red Bull Salzburg.

However, the lack of regular playing time seems to have forced the youngster to abrogate the contract and seek opportunities elsewhere.

"My dear fans friends and family in Heidenheim today, I announce that I have to leave the club to find my future somewhere," Atanga wrote on Monday night following his decision.

"I really say thank you for everything I've learned from the team and also from the people in Heidenheim.

"I wish the team FC Heidenheim all the best and maybe we will see each other in the future."

Frequent injuries looks to have consigned the youngster to the bench as he could only manage four league appearances on one German Cup game.

Atanga was a member of Ghana's squad at the 2015 U-20 World Cup in New Zealand.

Sports News

