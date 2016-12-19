Okocha advices GFA to take advantage of StarTimes deal

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA

Accra , Dec 19, GNA - Former Nigerian football star Jay Jay Okocha has advised the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to take advantage of the broadcast deal signed with StarTimes to attract more sponsors.

Jay Jay Okocha played for Nigeria in a career that spanned over a decade and was a star player for Bundesliga side Eintratch Frankfurt during his playing days.

The former Nigerian international is in Ghana as part of a legends tour being put together by broadcast giants StarTimes, in collaboration with the Bundesliga, to help promote the German league in the country.

Speaking at a press conference held as part of the legends tour, Okocha noted that the Ghana Football Association can take advantage of the StarTimes deal to attract more sponsors for their various competitions. The Nigerian legend however pointed out that the GFA need to be at their creative best to be successful in wooing other sponsors.

'I'm so happy to be here [Ghana]. I've been well received since yesterday and I've had so much fun. Am so glad that StarTimes had taken the initiative to bring Bundesliga to us here in Africa and also helping to promote the Ghanaian league.

'I think it's a great platform, which the FA can leverage on and it will give them the opportunity for more sponsorships. If they [GFA] are creative, they can leverage on this platform [StarTimes] to get more endorsements from the corporate world,' Okocha said.

The Ghana Premier League and the National Women's League are all without sponsors and the GFA will be hoping to build on the deal with StarTimes to attract sponsors.

GNA