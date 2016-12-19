Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 19 December 2016 23:00 CET

Swedish court to hear slander case filed by footballer Ibrahimovic

By GNA

Stockholm, Dec. 19, (GNA/dpa) - A Swedish court was Monday to hear a slander case filed by footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic against the former coach of Sweden's athletics team.

Ibrahimovic, who was not due at appear at the district court in Karlstad, is suing Ulf Karlsson over controversial remarks suggesting the striker doped to increase muscle during a debate on doping in sports.

Karlsson's remarks in April implied that the player had used doping during his stint at Italian side Juventus (2004-2006), and were labelled as "gross" slander, Ibrahimovic's lawyers said.

Karlsson has denied the allegations and said he had not fingered the 35-year-old striker.

Lawyers for Ibrahimovic and Karlsson have both cited a video recording of the April discussion as part of their evidence.

Ibrahimovic, who plays for Manchester United, has never tested positive for doping.

The footballer's lawyers requested that Karlsson, if convicted, should be ordered to pay the trial costs but the player was not seeking damages.

GNA

