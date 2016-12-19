Minigolf training tees-off In Style

The Ghana Minigolf Federation rehearsal teed-off to a flying start; attracting many participants from far and near to the Marvels Minigolf Club in Dzorwulu, Accra.

Federation President Mr Talal Fattal led the well-organized exercise (Trainning) which lasted for close to five hours amid fun, networking and healthy competition.

He commended participants for showing up in their numbers and promised to take the sport to greater heights in Ghana and beyond.

The Global Village CEO said in a post-rehearsal interview that “I am highly impressed about the turn out, its been good this morning and I hope it will be same in the afternoon.

“We are coming up with ideas and structures to make minigolf competitive. We have created the Ghana Minigolf league which is the first in the world and the final 24 out of hundred from the league starting January will qualify to play in the World.”

He added that “The youth is welcome, interested persons from age16 years and over qualify as members open to people from all walks of life. It is not restricted to only adults, the youth is included so in February, March and April we are going to start the schools competition starting with Accra, and later to the other Regions. We will also organize Corporate Leagues and gala for companies. We also have communities in mind where we intend organizing competitions as well.”

Members were presented with their membership cards and certificates

Story by Ghana/Adom Sports/Afua Asantewaa Ofosu