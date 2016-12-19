Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 19 December 2016 19:40 CET

Ghana star Christian Atsu hints of making Newcastle United loan deal permanent


Ghana winger Christian Atsu has given the clearest indication he could be seeking a permanent move at Newcastle United.

The 24-year-old is currently on loan from English Premier League giants Chelsea.

The Ghana international has peaked since he joined the Magpies after enduring difficult spells on loan at Everton and Bournemouth.

The merry-go-round constant loan spell of the Ghanaian has not done little to mend his reputation and he wants to settle down quickly.

'Every year I keep moving on loan to different clubs and it is not easy, I'm looking to settle," he said

'Newcastle is a big club and I respect them very much, I'm here to play football and work hard. It is their decision at the end of the season.'

Atsu has impressed heavily under Rafa Benitez, scoring crucial goals for the Toffees so far in the English Championship.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

If a fool comes back to himself, welcome him.
By: DR AGYEI TAKYI
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img