Ghana star Christian Atsu hints of making Newcastle United loan deal permanent



Ghana winger Christian Atsu has given the clearest indication he could be seeking a permanent move at Newcastle United.

The 24-year-old is currently on loan from English Premier League giants Chelsea.

The Ghana international has peaked since he joined the Magpies after enduring difficult spells on loan at Everton and Bournemouth.

The merry-go-round constant loan spell of the Ghanaian has not done little to mend his reputation and he wants to settle down quickly.

'Every year I keep moving on loan to different clubs and it is not easy, I'm looking to settle," he said

'Newcastle is a big club and I respect them very much, I'm here to play football and work hard. It is their decision at the end of the season.'

Atsu has impressed heavily under Rafa Benitez, scoring crucial goals for the Toffees so far in the English Championship.

