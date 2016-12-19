Liberty Professionals line up Okyeman Planners pre-season friendly on Tuesday

Liberty Professionals will take on second-tier side Okyeman Planners in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

The scientific soccer lads will engage the highly-rated Tafo-based side at the Car Reindorf Park in Dansoman.

The two teams will use the game as a dress rehearsal ahead of the start of their respective leagues.

The Ghana FA is yet to announce the date for the commencement of the Premier League and Division One League matches.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com