Outgoing Ghana President John Mahama orders payment of monies owed female national teams



Outgoing Ghana President John Dramani Mahama has ordered the payment of monies owed the national female football teams before January 7.

The country's sports minister Nii Lantei Vanderpuye has revealed the Ghanaian leader wants to settle the outstanding arrears owed the Black Maidens, Princesses and Queens before he bows out of office.

President Mahama is leaving office on January 7th after losing the Presidential elections to New Patriotic Party's Nana Akufo-Addo on December 7.

The female national teams are owed several thousands of cedis after participating in international tournaments.

Their plead to have their monies paid has fell on deaf ears but outgoing sports minister Nii Lantei Vanderpuye has revealed the president has ordered the monies to be settled.

"President Mahama has asked the Finance ministry to pay monies owed the female national teams before January 7th 2017." he told umasi-based Nhyira FM

Several supporters of the National Democratic Congress have blamed the tough-talking minister for causing the party's defeat in the elections.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com