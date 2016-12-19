Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 19 December 2016 18:55 CET

EXCLUSIVE: Inter Allies table official bid for Medeama defender Moses Sarpong


Inter Allies have tabled an official bid for Medeama defender Moses Sarpong, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Tema-based side has enquired about the availability of the 19-year-old as they seek to freshen up their squad ahead of the new season.

GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm Inter Allies are locked up in negotiation with Medeama regarding the left-back.

Sarpong was a key cog of the Medeama side as they reached the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup this year.

The Eleven Is To One are already closing in on signing Medeama striker Abass Mohammed.

