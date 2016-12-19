EXCLUSIVE: Inter Allies table official bid for Medeama defender Moses Sarpong



Inter Allies have tabled an official bid for Medeama defender Moses Sarpong, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Tema-based side has enquired about the availability of the 19-year-old as they seek to freshen up their squad ahead of the new season.

GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm Inter Allies are locked up in negotiation with Medeama regarding the left-back.

Sarpong was a key cog of the Medeama side as they reached the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup this year.

The Eleven Is To One are already closing in on signing Medeama striker Abass Mohammed.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com