Ghana FA confirm January 4 date for extra-ordinary Congress

The Ghana Football Association will organize an extra-ordinary Congress on 04 January to usher in the new season.

A statement on the Ghana FA website read: ''Pursuant to Article 23.5.1 of the GFA Statutes, the Ghana Football Association will hold an extra-ordinary Congress on Wednesday, 4th January, 2017 at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram.''

It is there that the start date for the Ghana Premier League will be announced and calendar for season announced.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com