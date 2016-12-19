StarTimes Ghana Outdoor's African Football Legend Jay-Jay Okocha As African Ambassador

StarTimesGhana , the new media headline sponsors of the Ghana premier league have outdoored African Football Legend Jay-JayOkocha as their African Ambassador

StarTimes Broadcasting Network on Monday morning unveiled Austin Jay Jay Okocha of Nigeria, one of the legends of African football as their new ambassador for the international network.

Jay Jay was later handed a gift from StarTimes and a Kente cloth to exhibit the tradition of Ghana.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt winger arrived from his native land Nigeria yesterday and was met on arrival by officials of StarTimes and he will be in the country for a couple of days.

Okocha, now a Bundesliga icon was treated to a special dinner by fans in Accra last night and would be visited the Ghana Football Association(GFA) and the offices of StarTimes at Airport Residential Area.

While in Accra, the Olympic Gold Medal winner will share his views on the Bundesliga and serve as a co-commentator for Bundesliga matches, autograph session with football fans etc.

The Bundesliga Ambassador for Africa is also here to promote the German League on the continent as well as its official broadcaster in Sub-Saharan Africa.

StarTimes recently acquired Broadcast Rights of the Ghana Premier League in a deal worth $17,950,000 with the Television giants set to provide ten artificial pitches and a fully equipped modern OB van to the GFA over the next ten years.





