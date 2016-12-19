Ping Pong Star Abrefa Beats All To Win Samsung TV

Top seed Derek Abrefa maintained his form at the recent National Open Table Tennis Competition to win a 42 inches Sumsung Flat ScreentTV and an Infinix Zero 4 (Note) phone.

The tournament which took place at the West Hills Mall on Saturday December 17, 2016 was of very high standard with the participation of all the best players in the country.

Before reaching the final, Abrefa who had just won the Edo State Open event in Nigeria beat Fred Twumasi and Enoch Otu to qualify from the group stage and advance to the second round to meet national under 18 champion, Emmanuel Ofori whom he beat 4-1 at the Quarter final.

Abrefa meet his old rival, Felix Latey aka the spider at the Semi-Final and demolished him by 4-0, before facing team mate Emmanuel Commey in the Final. It was a tough battle on the board at the initial stages, but Abrefa used his experience to dominate and win 4-2 and was presented with the fantastic prizes from the sponsors, West Hills Mall, Infinix phone, Compu-Ghana Ltd, and Chicken-Inn.

Abrefa said if more of such Table Tennis programmes will go on, the game will develop and new players and champions can come up.

He thanked Mr. Byron White of USA Table Tennis, Charles Techie-Menson, Manager of Tesano TT club, Daniel Apark, Head of Sports at University of Cape Coast, Jason Onyame of Divine Travel & Tours and his fans who supported him at the tournament.

He said the victory will boast his chances of winning the SWAG award again.