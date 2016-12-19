Former AshGold defender Tijani Joshua still under consideration at Enyimba FC

Nigerian giants Enyimba FC will still sign former AshGold defender Tijani Joshua but want to be certain if he is the kind of player they want.

Earlier reports indicated that the player had signed for the Nigerian club alongside Fatau Dauda but new developments mean he will have to undergo a trial first.

He was a integral figure in Ashanti Gold SC's league winning season in 2014/2015.

