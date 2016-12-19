Black Stars Excruciating Nosedive, What Grant Doesn’t Know!

Dearest maniac chieftains and unadulterated ‘footie dogs’, all ye soccer addicts of Mighty GHANA greetings from the Chief Maniac and Emperor of Utopia, Chairman of the Braggarts Guild whose patron saint is Muhammed Ali, your own Rasta man of Weekly Spectator and Kotoko Express fame, who defended Asamoah Gyan in 2004 when Coach Arday dropped him for the Congo D.R. game after he’d gotten us an 89th minute equalizer in Kampala in the prior match. I upbraided the coach that this was about common gratitude. We’d hitherto been losing all our away matches in World Cup qualifiers. Asamoah Gyan had halted that with this last gasp equalizer. Coach Arday played a goalless drawn home game which was disastrous.

Also, because of the way Gyan latched unto a centre arc to left side of box crisp inside footer which I lay at Kari-Kari Park ‘Monday Stars’ in 2003, for with him on my right, he flashed by diagonally and braked the ball, brought it to his right foot and tossed and the corresponding header went 6 inches over the bar, the crowd roared, for I’d dribbled the on rusher to make him pass by like a river before I lay that ‘Steven Oduro, Andraes Iniesta’30m defence splitter, yes, the innate speed, ball maneuver and toss, yes, just those ingredients were enough for me to bet my ‘natty dread’ on the youth, as a master player myself, having learned lots of skills from watching Ibrahim Sunday,Yaw Sam,Malik and the Mohammed Polo himself.. When Dujkovich gave him the first shirt in the subsequent Kinshasa return leg, I swear to God I was fasting for my big mouth against coach Arday, hey Natty, you win ‘92 Olympics bronze before, Natty big mouth, you win ’95 U-17 before? Nobody from Gambaga to Aflao batted an eye, Gyan was a ‘nobody’ but Rastaman put his reputation on the line to jostle Coach Arday.

I had to ask my loving Father JAH Almighty, to uphold the truth and innocence of my lofty foray, to cut a long story short, Gyan netted the ball within 12 minutes, in the very stadium where Robert Mensah had Tsinabu blasting a dubious penalty over the bar to inspire Malik to grab the match winner after Abukari’s 13th minute opener which was replied in 10 minutes. This was on 24thJanuary ’71, Kotoko’s first continental triumph over Englebert. Commentator on the day Joe Lartey ’Over To You’ once said that was the best game of soccer he ever watched. On October30th ’74 Mohammed Ali knocked out the favorite George Foreman on that turf in what Mohammed Ali called the “greatest sporting event of all time”. Abedi Pele’s first match for Ghana was on that turf when he replaced injured stylish Adolf Armah of Hearts of Oak fame. The youth I’d jostled Authority for was no fake,the rest is history. I certainly was a principality and power with impeccable credentials as the next few years would prove in Kotoko.

In 2008, Steven Oduro would come to my rescue after me telling the master coach Bashiru Hayford that Oduro was a must with Nii Adjei and Jordan Opoku but Osei Kuffuor of Hearts continental triumph fame, couldn’t bail us, yes, Oduro would come off the bench and save our blushes not once, not twice, but the guy was supposed to start. The day Oduro started against these Algerians, come and see Kumasi, whenever did a GH team beat an Algerian team 4-1.Even the 1 was in the 93rd minute, party mode in excelcius, that lovely Saturday afternoon. Half time 3-0, “JAH flex my math, dread”!

Gyan’s defense was the beginning of my journalism, I didn’t give a damn what Executive Committee did or what Nyantakyi signed with whoever to even talk about GHALCA, it’s always been about the 11/11, this player is better than that player,this player is not a big match player, that player is a counterfeit. The counterfeits cannot always be detected as fast as I can detect them and after a while it is brought to the fore as we have today. The counterfeits or ‘as if a goal will soon come meanwhile nothing’ confidence tricksters who prior to matches will deceive you into thinking what great warriors they are but meanwhile nothing as 2016 has shown, Everyone say “as if a goal will soon come, meanwhile nothing.”

In the 2008 Nations Cup in GH, we were ‘chopping our waakyes and kenkeys’ when Caude Le Roi, who used to brag rightfully, “I discovered Eto”, discovered Jamaica. Claude Le Roi discovered Harrison Afful, Kojo Asamoah and Dede Ayew and a next guy by name Quincy Owusu Abeyie. Stephen Appiah was injured and out and Laryea Kingston, then playing in Russia saw this dude and admired him and drew the Authorities attention to Quincy. Claude saw Quincy worthy of a first shirt in all our games with Dede Ayew and Kojo Asamoah distantly on the bench. Come and see Accra Sports Stadium against Namibia,Gyan fluffed the empty net and Quincy it was who assisted Agogo. A player and a goal down against Nigeria, 45th minute Quincy tosses for Essien to rule the equalizer. Agogo got an 89th minute cherished victory. Sulley selfishly/enviously [I suspect] denied Quincy a through pass against Cameroon in this ‘we’re all kings’ team. Black Stars has always been a kings’ team, who dared say Quincy wasn’t one?

Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, bronze medal match GH v Cote D’ivoire,Drogba,Zokorra and that troop, Baffuor Gyan injures his hand, on comes Quincy in the only match he didn’t start. Half-time, the Ivorians are leading 2-1 and then Quincy rolls out a tribute to Baba Yara whom the stadium is named after with a crazy burst of acceleration, from slightly right of centre 30 m out, gets the ball, faces the right and brushes the ball leftwards going past Zokorra and Boka and a third man to the left of box before slotting with his left foot at the ‘first pole’. No Ghanaian player is of that blessed perfection in the last third, what speed this is! What an asset!

In GH you are adored if you are ‘original’, I had a player to adore! From this narrative how then did Dede Ayew and Kojo Asamoah gain ascendency over quintessential Quincy?QUESTION 1. I trumpeted his virtues in 2010 and he scored the winner against Latvia in Kevin Prince’s debut for Black Stars in London, coming on in the 77th minute and beating 2 opponents and blasting in a 30 yarder to confirm how blessed my big mouth is, for the day prior I’d jostled Sanni Diarra and Nana Agyemang in Kotoko Express that, ”when I’m telling GH that this guy is a saviour like Gyan as the coming few weeks shall prove, you say ‘wetin’?”Some non-drop back-heeled defence splitter Quincy gave Agogo for a 1 on 1 with ‘keeper was tragically miscued, but my God, this was Ghana flaunting fancifully the ‘GH boys, the best’ against Nigeria. They call it KANJA [backheell] I actually scored some murderous ones in Dansoman and Kanja is one of my nicknames. Shieee, what youth is this after my own heart, like my own son, soccer be dis?

That day Suarez caught the ball, Quincy was supposed to feature and the Cup would have been ours. Was it not me telling GH that we would win it, how Black Stars drew 3-3 with Real Madred in ’61 and Hearts holding Pele’s Santos to a 2-2 game and how Kotoko had beaten Stoke City 3-1 with Stoke featuring England World Cup winning ‘keeper Gordon Banks, Hadn’t Edward Acquah gotten all 5 goals when Black Stars thrashed Blackpool 5-0? At the same time proclaiming that PrinceTagoe and Matthew Amoah didn’t cut it and even spoke for clubless Stephen Appiah, afterall wasn’t Milla called from retirement and Rossi from a long ban? That was our downfall, not letting Quincy play against Uruguay. Also, on the day Quincy got his 40 minutes against Australia, Kojo Asamoah intentionally denied Quincy a 1/2, a ‘to you to me easy peesy’ and the wretch whacked it over the bar, there are pictures to prove, an exasperated Quincy pointing to where Kojo should have layed it and wondering how one could be so blockheaded, “my Dutch U-20 teammates would know what to do and you a Black Star?” Kojo intentionally did so.When God wants to bless a whole continent look at somebody’s fickle mindedness. Had Quincy been allowed to score, his stock would have risen as Kevin’s did when he scored U.S.A. In all this Africa’s glory was jettisoned by that sinful omission.

Post world cup Quincy is doing amazing70,60,50 and 40 metre runs at Malaga in ‘pure constellations go bliss’ .The ‘Cleverer than God crew’ who see more dollar bills than the majority of GH were flaunting their powers quite unreasonably, for they really were ‘cleverer than God’, you bet. Quincy you can go jump in the middle of the lake with your Godfather the Rasta man, you can speed like Bolt, we shan’t call you. I’m in my ‘Onyame tie masem,fa me ye wo de daa’ [Lord please hear my groans and keep me safe]. Lord please let not this disgust kill me and judge those and them that ‘take part in it’. In GH soccer black is refered to not even as dark blue but white, GH soccer had take the left turn straight to hell, wasn’t it just a matter of time before folly would be undressed? Will not fools certainly die for want of wisdom?

2012, here comes Goran. He actually goes to Athens to monitor Quincy at Panathinaikos. Dede Ayew has just recovered from an injury. Soccernet comes with a headline ‘Dede dropped for Quincy” as Goran calls Quincy for a Sudan qualifier and Nigeria friendly. Within 19 minutes Gyan had us up by 2,look how good the spirit is with Quincy on the bench. John Mensah got a red card so Quincy couldn’t play but featured on left wing against Nigeria with Kojo Asamoah at 10 denying Quincy lots of return passes and changing direction with GH still in hypocritical possession,am I not a player? Someone can let you appear drab by not giving it to you when you can breathe a little and flaunt your stuff. It was filthy.

Meanwhile the Ayew spokesman Fiifi Tackie when asked by Nana Aba on tv3 Diva’s show about Quincy’s inclusion shocked me to the bone and exposed a tinge of envy from the esteemed family,“is the coach telling us that in all his gallivanting around Europe, Quincy Owusu Abeyie was the only person he was able to see? From that day I lost that adoration I told you GH had for authentic players, they couldn’t even see how Quincy would enhance them. Goran included Quincy in the list and dropped him to my alarm and Jordan Ayew had all of a sudden magically, if not tragically gained pre-eminence until Zambia burst the bubble of misrepresentation and Abedi Pele suggested that Kevin Prince must be called.

Goran is sacked like a dog and in comes Akwasi Appiah who doesn’t fall for Jordan Ayew’s ‘as ifness’ and promptly drops him and all hell breaks loose because someone is blue-blooded? JAH sees and knows. Dede Ayew won’t play because his brother is out. We go to 2013 C.A.N. without them and make the semi finals, just like Goran. Life goes on until one day we hear the Ayews have gone to Flagstaff House and using their dad’s status leave President Mahama with no choice but to say he hopes..,..Humble Akwasi Appiah’s hand is forced politically, let it be clear to all that Jordan Ayew is there ‘by force’. Okay Akwasi, but I by the powers vested in me by JAH Almighty to know sheep from goats say to Akwasi Appiah, you can’t prosper without Quincy. In Kotoko Express II described it this way “ONE VERY TOXIC MATTER THAT HAS DRIBBLED AKWASI APPIAH UTTERLY.”

I adjured them, “don’t exercise power because it is easy to your hand, and don’t get carried away with a certainty of victory, when your intellect tells you there is even a hint of tragedy”. For I’d had a dream with Dede having scored a goal and as he runs back to centre I see Quincy in his glistening white Bkack Star jersey and green flags [green means go] were being flown by the crowd.JAH had just buttressed my conviction that Quincy was quintessential. Didn’t Dede score in Brazil? You can’t fathom out the damages that we’d have damaged the nations had this small math not dribbled the whole of GH except my crew. We have Kevin, Sulley , Gyan , Kojo Asamoah, Dede, Essien, Atsu, have we need for Quincy? Yet Solomon Asante and Adomah and Accam and Jordan are but wasting precious mathematical space. I assured all and sundry that we can’t treat a man who has switched nationality for us like garbage, it simply wasn’t fair and I’d take the case to JAH Almighty to judge, for so long as we have a just God I wasn’t going to take this unfair and willful suicidal treason that derails a whole Continents glory without an Appeal.

I frankly told Akwasi Appiah that I would be OUT of the Brazil Mundial if he omitted “my son”. Not a prayer will I say for the adversaries of true honour and glory. In fact I described it as a death sentence, so the day before Appiah would name his squad, that Sunday night I dreamt I was in a cemetery treading amidst the gravestones and I instinctively knew in spirit that ‘Akwasi Appiah hang all my happiness’. Suddenly from amidst the gravestones I found myself on a bicycle far atop a plateau’s edge and I wanted to descend on the bike but the gradient was too steep and impossible to descend.

How on earth did I get there on a bike? So I wake up and realize the Lord is giving me a strong reassuring message, “make you dey for your higher height, ibe Me Oboadea Nana Nyankopon put you there,na me organize your crime all from Robert Mensah to Aunty Beryl showing you kids the Kotoko/ Englebert final from projector on our garage white wall for a b’thday present, to your Manchester Utd. school bag to you not losing a single match as Christ the King Sch. goalkeeper, wtih Karl Tuffour and Alex Segbefia as team mates. I let Mr. B.B. Bismarck make you and Kofi Koranteng and Asemeng lead Mama Acquah, Anas, Hammond and Polo’s Hearts of Oak unto the Accra Stadium turf in the 1973 GA Mantse Gold Cup against Gt Olympics . I let Gyan and Quincy score to absolve the honesty of thy tongue speaking without malice but with divine conviction. You cannot descend for anyone or thing in these GHANAIAN football matters.”

The ‘break time’ bell goes with the whole world happy and gay, Copa Cabana you’re dead! All and sundry happy and gay except poor inconsolable Rastafari ‘footie dog 1’.Wow, the Ayew brothers are featuring against Yankee and Kevin Prince goes rabid. As for me I’m on my plateau sipping my water and watching, “oh JAH please prove to me whether my opinion was higher heights or not. JAH Most High didn’t beat about the bush ‘koraa’[at all] for from the kick-off, it took the Americans but 25 seconds, I repeat 25 seconds, that was all, and the ball was in Ghana’s net. After all the church services, with Akwasi Appiah planning an orphanage thinking God was a ‘jwoker’, now look at God serving out just deserts. Since 2014, have you seen my articles anywhere except for some few during the Nationss Cup where when the Ivorians had squandered their first 2 kicks, Captain Dede Ayew was in full blown slackness of mind waiting to take which 5th kick? He had forfeited the cup, which 5th kick “at where that what”? I put my pen down for 2 years for it was a ‘dog eat dog situation’, megalomaniac like me? Country Man Songo has regularly been ‘having them for dinner on their low vibes. There was even a Commission of Enquiry, hey Natty, make you talk your 11/11 matters and leave them to Songo, a genius in making them look ridiculous and rightly so on Asempa F.M. at high noon.

I have zipped my lips for 2 years but all the youth in Dansoman bellow wherever they see me “Abeyie” or “Quincy”, for they concur, when I tell them that with Quincy, Germany would have collected some 5 goals, didn’t they collect 2 from this misrepresentation. Wasn’t selfish Jordan the culprit, refusing Gyan the 3rd goal in very weak math unworthy of a son of the maestro. All my Superbet hallucinations were jettisoned by individual master ignoramuses or is it ignorami? Brazil collected 7 from Germany and till now Germany hasn’t figured out even the fake GH, how much more the Quincy, Dede, Gyan,Sulley ,Atsu and Kevin monstrousity.

The Emperor of Utopia has to be PACIFIED [their fickle minds ain’t realized the magnitude of what they’ve wrecked] with a call up for Quincy and stop insulting man’s intellect putting up Frank Akyeampong and all manner of irritable trial and error stuff, even your Atsu’s and Agyemang Badu’s and Dede’s have us in this current cesspit..Quincy ain’t no trial and error player, everyone say ‘READY MADE ’he’s better than all of the Black Star forward liners, right ,left or centre, just call him and see if your liver won’t quiver? Your Ayews and Badus and Atsus whom ye love so much have us ‘deep frying in hell’ and look at me THE AGGRIEVED trying to avert JUDGEMENT DAY. The toxic disconnect has to be rectified or else the nosedive will soon spell tragedy. Quincy has to be apologized to for we have killed his spirit, a gross evil before God and GH, for in June I dreamt I was in Gabon and GH had been kicked out and I felt sorry for my ‘firstborn’ son Asamoah Gyan, am I not his Godfather? Whether he likes it or not? Rastafari!!!

I could shut up and watch everyone die [how they’ve messed up my worldly riches,Superbet was dead] but a Quincy call up is pregnant with prosperity and at least we’d have a 2nd half monster to run a speedy riot when top gangster opponents are slightly tired. This is the simplest route to success, what an experienced poison dart.No GH boy can impact Black Stars chemically and spiritually like Quincy. It is my gift from God to know these intricacies so easily,it is MY DEPARTMENT, period. Those who have envied have us deep frying in hell. LONG RUN, SHORT RUN, I WIN, that’s what I’m telling them who DON’T WANT ME TO BE CORRECT. Prince Fari says in a tune “you don’t want me to be correct” isn’t that deep? Goodwill is very important in life, even from the smallest of men. My ill-will certainly registers in Heaven. Who the heck do you think you are, Rastaman? When the cat’s away, the mice have played, in the abundance of water, the fool is thirsty.

You’re deep frying in hell and you doubt my word? One day prior Brazil, George Afriyie [F.A. vice-prez] came to Alive Park Monday Stars in Dansoman with Mr. Ansong[Liberty Pro’s] and I actually knelt in front of them saying, “Abeyie will solve all your problems with his speedy runs and how some guys were putting Jordan ahead of Quincy and I told them to go watch ‘Ghanaian Player Quincy’ on you tube, who after watching say to me, this is not Athletics.”He must have said to himself, look at someone probably high as a kite thinking he can do maths than us. I KNELT!!!

In the context of the Ghanaian passing game, his speed and ease of dribbleand the ambidextrous tossing would tilt scales WALAHI! Shieee, how can people lie to their own souls like this? There are feuds and quarrels and cases resulting in this free-fall, the ostriches can pretend me and Quincy are ‘nobodys’ and increase the torments or ‘repent’ and let’s all dance BUGALOO in Jan/Feb when the original Bugaloo was for the World Cup 2010 and 2014, still call Quincy and settle the blimming scores.Of course I’ll look good but I was capable of finagling the World Cup by the power of the pen in hihest echelon soccer aptitude, this is the only way we can win the African Cup without a penalty shootout. How can you play 2 hours with Cote d’Ivoir and not get a goal? Simply means you ain’t clever enough.Certainly soccer is for clever people, like Quincy who are not now coming to learn how to play soccer at Black Stars.

If you don’t know and you call those Accam’s and Akyeampongs just to mention a few, then we truly dunces and truly are doomed. Look how Mahatma Otoo hasn’t been ‘tried and tested’ with those shots of his,it really stinks to high heaven. Can Avram Grant ever be aware of these things for the slaughter to be averted? Avram, hasn’t Quincy played for you at Portsmouth with Kevin and Sulley winning you the F.A Cup? You jolly well know him, so stop inviting half-witted ‘as if’ players to exasperate original GH man. Enough is enough.

You know I can talk till tomorrow morning but I really got to run, I have some wild Monday Stars to play this 19th day of December at the same park Gyan revealed himself to me at, yes, at my age, am I not Original Doggiie 1, o mercy for o cripples, I slug it out with them, they are all half my age? Congrats to PREZ elect! May Lord God Almighty have mercy on Ghana Black Stars ad us all!