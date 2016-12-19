Black Stars Pitch Camp In Dubai

Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
It has come up that the Black Stars will pitch camp in Dubai for preparations ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations slated for Gabon next month.

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan, who appears poised for glory is expected to lead the team in their bid to end the over three decades of trophy famine, having last won it in 1982.

The Stars have won the prestigious biennial tourney four times, but have struggled to annex it, their closest being the silver medal in Equatorial Guinea.

But before they fly out of the country, the country's football governing body-GFA has rolled out a residential camping program for the team.

GFA Vice President George Afriyie said in an interview that “The team will hold residential camping here before leaving for Dubai to continue preparation for the next January tournament.”

He revealed that the FA has scheduled a meeting with the Youth and Sports Ministry's Chief Director to further discuss the budget for the competition.

Ghana is housed in group D alongside Egypt, Mali and Uganda .

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

