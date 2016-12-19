Okocha Hits Town

Okocha with StarTimes Akofa Djankui, Head of Marketing & Sales on arrival at Kotoka

Nigeria football legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha is in the country for a special Bundesliga duty (StarTimes Bundesliga Legend Tour).

The former Eintracht Frankfurt winger arrived from his native land Nigeria yesterday and was met on arrival by officials of StarTimes and he will be in the country for a couple of days.

Okocha, now a Bundesliga icon was treated to a special dinner by fans in Accra last night and would be visiting the Ghana Football Association(GFA) this morning and later move to the offices of StarTimes at Airport Residential Area.

While in Accra, the Olympic Gold Medal winner will share his views on the Bundesliga and serve as a co-commentator for Bundesliga matches, autograph session with football fans etc.

The Bundesliga Ambassador for Africa is also here to promote the German League on the continent as well as its official broadcaster in Sub-Saharan Africa.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum