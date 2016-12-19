Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 19 December 2016 13:40 CET

Ugandan FA unveils new kits for 2017 Africa Cup of Nations

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations has unveiled their new kits for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations next jersey.

FUFA Communications Manager Ahmed Hussein said: ''The modifications are a completion of the job on the current jersey that went on market in 2014.

''The modified jersey will be used at the 2017 AFCON Finals.

''This will always remain a historic jersey with good designs that the Uganda Cranes used when they qualified for the continental soccer show piece after 39 years of waiting.''

Uganda will open their campaign against Ghana in Group D on 17 January in Port Gentil.

"Pilate listened to the crowd. What sailor listens to the swell ? (Pilate écouta la foule. - Quel marin écoute la houle ?)"
