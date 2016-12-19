Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 19 December 2016 13:40 CET

Ghanaian midfielder Prince Buaben suffers calf injury in Hearts draw at home to Partick Thistle

Ghanaian midfielder Prince Buaben suffered a calf injury during Heart of Midlothian's 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle on Sunday.

The 28-year-old picked up the problem towards the end of the half and was replaced by striker Conor Sammon for the start of the second half.

The substitution of the Ghanaian affected Hearts as they conceded an equaliser.

Buaben ha seen a key of Ian Cathro side since the start of the Scottish Premier League.

It's unclear how long he will be out as he will undergo further test on Monday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

It is a mistake to try to look too far ahead. The chain of destiny can only be grasped one link at a time.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img