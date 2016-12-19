Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah enjoying life at Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala



Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah says he's enjoying life at Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala.

The 26-year-old has not really sparked to life since he joined the Eagles from French Lique 1 side Evian largely due to injuries.

But the Ghana international insists he's happy at the club.

'The season is OK for me,' Mensah is quoted by Kwesse Sports

'Due to injury, I missed some of games but I played nine out of 15 games in the first half of the season, so it is not bad.

"I think if I was fit throughout, I would have played all the games.

'I'm very thankful to God because I have come a long way, but I also know there is so much I can do.

'There have been difficult moments but I have made progress.

"All I can hope for is good health, to be able to stay in shape to do what I do best for my country, club and myself.'

The centre-back ha bee rocked-solid for the Black Stars since he made his debut in 2010.

