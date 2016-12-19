Hearts' Inusah Musah insists he deserves defender of the season gong



Hearts centre-back Inusah Musah insists he deserves to be crowned the Best defender at the Ghana Premier League Awards night last Friday.

The decision to give the award to the towering defender has sparked massive controversy in the West African nation.

Inusah beats off competition from Kotoko captain Amos Friimpong as well as Dream FC's Abdul Bashiru.

The defender could only manage 13 appearances with 5 MVP's while Frimpong featured 28 times for the Porcupine Warriors, winning 4 MVPS and scoring 8 goals.

But despite the huge controversy, he insists he deserves to win the diadem.

'I am really happy, I worked hard for it, I think I deserve it, although my competitors also played well, I think I deserve it and the organizers saw my performance so I really happy."he said.

