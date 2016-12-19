Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'I could play at the age of 50'

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he feels so young that he could still be playing at 50.

The summer signing has hit the ground running in the Premier League, scoring 11 goals in 16 appearances for United. And the 35-year-old former Sweden international says he is only getting better with age.

“The older I get, the better I get, like red wine,” Zlatan told reporters after Saturday’s win over West Bromwich Albion.

" You like red wine? I am a perfect example of that. I’m settling in and I feel happy, I feel good. Even if I’m 35, in my mind I’m 20. I think I could play at 50."

It was suggested by some pundits that Ibrahimovic might struggle to adapt to the demands of arriving in the Premier League at such a late stage of his career.

But the 10-time Swedish footballer of the year – who has won 13 league titles across Europe during a trophy-filled career – has already appeared to master the demands of English football.

“The only thing that surprises me is that the game is not controlled,” Sweden’s all-time top goalscorer said. “Back and front, back and front, the rhythm is high – but this is how the game is and you have to adapt your body to it. I have played in different championships in different countries and always adapted.”

Ibrahimovic continued his scoring streak with a terrific goal against West Brom on Saturday, dinking the ball between two covering defenders to open up space for his 16th United goal in all competitions.

“He’s good in the air, he’s got great feet, he’s powerful,” opposition goalkeeper Ben Foster said. “Look at his second goal – most players are looking to pass but he chips it over the defender and just wellies it.

“How old is he? 35? Jesus – he’s brilliant. You don’t do what he’s done by just being a big lump.”

Zlatan will look to add to his tally when Manchester United play Sunderland on Boxing Day.