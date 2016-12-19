PLB robbed Amos Frimpong - Kotoko

Asante Kotoko communications head Obed Acheampong has descended heavily on the Premier League Board, describing their annual PLB awards as ‘’Classic Robbery’’ after captain Amos Frimpong was snubbed for Best defender of the year award.

Ahead of the ceremony, Frimpong was highly fancied to win after a brilliant campaign which saw him feature 26 times, scored 8 goals and claimed two man of the match compared to Inusah who played 13 games and took home 5 man of the match awards. Other competitor Abdul Bashiru who also won nine man of the match awards in 28 appearances for Dreams FC.

However, Amos missed out on the individual accolade to Hearts defender Inusah Musah. This has sparked controversy with many questioning the criteria used and Acheampong has not been left out.

“It’s an absolute robbery for Amos Frimpong not to win this award. How can Inusah Musah who played 13 matches out of the 30 games win the award ahead of Frimpong and Abdul Bashiru?’’

“Well honestly speaking it’s a classic robbery. I do not understand it. It doesn’t add up as to why Musah won the award.’’

“Yes, awards are full of controversies but sometimes you can manage the situation to prevent these kinds of controversies by being fair. We need further explanations from the organizers why Musah won the award.”

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports