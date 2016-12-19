Performance of Ghanaian Players: Amartey & Boakye-Yiadom dominate headlines, plus Boateng, Acolatse, Felicia & Wriedt all score abroad

Ghana international Daniel Amartey scored his debut English Premier League goal to earn the Foxes a 2-2 draw at Stoke City on Saturday.

There were also goals for Okyere Wriedt, Emmanuel Boateng, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom, Elton Acolatse and Felicia Ofori Lovette all scored for their clubs abroad.

GHANAsoccernet.com's El Akyereko has a comprehensive wrap on how Ghanaian players fared abroad over the weekend.

ENGLAND

Striker Kwesi Appiah could not make the Crystal Palace squad for their 1-0 home loss against in-form Chelsea.

Defender Daniel Amartey scored an 88th minute equaliser for Leicester City who drew 2-2 with Stoke City. Out-of-favour Jeffrey Schlupp was not part of the Foxes squad for the game.

Andre Ayew was introduced as a second-half replacement for Manuel Lanzini in West Ham United's 1-0 win over Hull City.

Dutch-born could-be Ghanaian Timothy Fosu-Mensah was not part of the Manchester United squad that beat West Bromwich Albion 2-0.

Alexander Tettey came off the bench in the second-half to play for Norwich City in their 2-1 home loss against Huddersfield Town.

Elvis Manu was not part of the Brighton side that defeated Birmingham City 2-1.

Chelsea loanee Christian Atsu played the entire minutes of the game for Newcastle United in their 2-1 away win over Burton Albion.

Defender Andy Kyere Yiadom starred in defence for Barnsley in their 4-3 away win over Cardiff City.

Denis Odoi warmed the bench for Fulham in their 2-2 draw with Derby County.

Jordan Ayew was dropped to the Aston Villa bench while Albert Adomah played the entire game for the Villans.

FRANCE

Striker Majeed Waris missed Lorient's 2-1 win over Saint-Etienne with a groin injury.

Ghana youth defender Geoffrey Acheampong could not the grades at Bastia who won 2-1 at Stade Rennes.

Youngster Enock Kwateng lost his place in the Nantes squad as they won 2-0 at Angers on Friday.

Ghana youth defender Emmanuel Ntim came off the Valenciennes bench in their 1-1 draw at Auxerre.

Former Nania FC and Ghana U17 attacker Charles Boateng played in midfield for Avranches who drew 2-2 with Creteil on Friday.

NETHERLANDS

Kumasi-born Asumah Abubakar Ankrah was unused by Willem II who won 2-1 against Heerenveen.

Manchester City loanee Yaw Yeboah was introduced by FC Twente to play the 8 minutes in their 2-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar. Dutch-born Derrick Luckassen played in central defence for AZ.

Reagy Ofosu was introduced in the second-half by NEC in their 2-2 draw Excelsior Rotterdam. Quincy Owusu-Abeyie was not in the NEC squad for the game.

Terry Lartey Sanniez scored an own-goal and played 90 minutes for Jong Ajax who won 4-2 at Helmond Sport Saturday.

Striker Johnathan Opoku Agyemang played the entire 90 minutes for VVV-Venlo and helped them to a 1-0 win over FC Eindhoven.

Former Newcastle United starlet Frank Wiafe Danquah was unused by Fortuna Sittard who lost 4-0 against Den Bosch.

Manchester City loanee Thomas Agyepong was introduced in the 68th minute by NAC Breda as they posted a 3-1 win over Emmen.

Carlos Opoku played in central defence for Koninklijke HFC who hammered Kozakken Boys 4-0.

Felicia Lovette Ofori scored the opener for Sparta II in their 3-2 win at AZ Alkmaar II.

SCOTLAND

Former Leicester City Joe Dodoo was unused by Rangers who won 2-1 at Hamilton Academical.

Partick Thistle earned a point after holding Hearts to a 1-1 draw. Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Osman captained the Jags while Prince Buaben also played the full 90 minutes for Hearts.

BELGIUM

William Owusu Acheampong played 55 minutes for FC Antwerp enhanced their promotion quest with a 4-2 win at Lommel United.

Elton Acolatse scored the consolation goal for Westerlo in their 3-1 home loss against Lokeren. Dutch-born Mitch Apau also played the entire game for the losers but former Liberty Professionals youngster Eugene Ansah was unused by Lokeren.

Bennard Kumordzi warmed the bench for Genk in their 2-2 draw with Standard LiÃ¨ge.

Youngster Emmanuel Adjei Sowah climbed off the bench in the 77th minute to play for Anderlecht in 4-0 win over KAS Eupen. There was no Frank Acheampong and Dennis Appiah in the Anderlecht team. Youngster Eric Ocansey didn't play for Eupen.

Nana Ampomah continued his bench-warming exercise at Waasland-Beveren as he watched their 2-0 loss at KV Mechelen from the bench.

Defender Nana Kwesi Asare watched from the screens as his ten-man Gent side suffered a 3-1 loss at Sint-Truiden.

Issahaku Yakubu and Charles Ankomah played for Lierse SK in their 1-1 draw with OH Leuven.

GERMANY

Chelsea loanee Baba Rahman climbed off the bench to assist the equaliser for Schalke 04 in their 1-1 draw with Freiburg. Youngster Bernard Tekpetey came off the bench to make his Bundesliga debut.

Neither Kevin Danso nor Daniel Opare was in the Augsburg squad that beat Borussia M'gladbach 1-0.

Gideon Jung played in central defence for Hamburg SV whose winning run was halted by Mainz 05 as they lost 3-1.

Ghana youth midfielder David Atanga could not make the Heidenheim squad for their 1-1 draw at 1860 Munich.

Jan Gyamerah played at the heart of defence for Bochum in their 1-1 draw with St Pauli.

Neither Joseph Baffo nor Phil Ofosu-Ayeh was in the Eintracht Braunschweig side that held Karlsruher SC to a 0-0 draw.

German-born Erich Berko played 65 minutes for Dynamo Dresden in their 2-1 win at Arminia Bielefeld.

Elsewhere Manfred Osei-Kwadwo was not in the Sonnenhof side that won 2-1 against Rot-WeiÃŸ Erfurt.

In the Liga 3, striker Okyere Kwasi Wriedt scored his 6th goal of the season in Osnabruck's 3-1 loss at Paderborn on Saturday. Defender Marcel Appiah also played the full 90 minutes.

Defender Kwame Kusi was at the heart of defence for Fortuna Koln in their 1-0 win over Mainz 05.

Former Dortmund kid Evans Owusu Nyarko was not part of the Holstein Kiel side that drew 0-0 with Hallescher FC.

Joe Gyau warmed the bench for Dortmund II in their 0-0 draw with Schalke 04 II.

18-year-old Gabriel Boakye sat on the bench for Energie Cottbus in their 2-1 win over Lokomotive Leipzig.

PORTUGAL

Youngster Osei Barnes played 77 minutes for PaÃ§os de Ferreira as they beat Belenense 1-0 thanks to a 50th minute strike Welthon.

Emmanuel Boateng struck the consolation goal for Moreirense in their 4-1 loss against Arouca.

Alhassan Wakaso starred in midfield for Rio Ave who won 2-1 against under-performing Nacional.

Atletico Madrid loanee Bernard Mensah was brought on after 62 minutes by Vitoria Guimaraes in their 3-1 win over VitÃ³ria SetÃºbal.

In the second-tier league, former FC Porto youngster Lumor Agbenyenu helped Portimonense to beat Freamunde 3-0. Emmanuel Sarpong was not part of the Porti squad for the game.

QATAR

Lekhwiya recorded their 5th straight win at the expense of Al Ahli. Both Fred Dabanka and John Benson played for the losers but Mohammed Muntari was not part of the Lekhwiya squad for the game.

Defender Mohammed Kasola played for leaders Al Sadd as they posted a 4-1 win over Al Sailiya.

Striker Baba Barro was in full time action for Al Khor who drew 2-2 with Al Shahaniya.

UAE

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan played the full 90 minutes for Al Ahli in their 0-0 draw with Al Ittihad Kalba on Friday.

SOUTH AFRICA

Cape Town City FC shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with SuperSport United on Friday. Ghanaian youth defender Joseph Adjei missed the game with suspension but Nana Dwomoh Akosah-Bempah warmed the bench for City.

Lawrence Lartey came off the bench in the second-half to play for Free State Stars in their 3-0 away win over Bloemfontein Celtic.

ITALY

Kwadwo Asamoah was unused by Juventus in their 1-0 win over AS Roma in the Serie A on Saturday.

Alfred Duncan was out of action for Sassuolo but youngster Claud Adjapong sat on the bench in their 1-0 loss against Inter Milan.

Afriyie Acquah warmed the bench for Torino in their 5-3 loss against Napoli.

Godfred Donsah was introduced in the 72nd minute by Bologna who won 3-0 at Pescara.

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu was introduced in the 89th minute by Udinese as they posted a 2-0 win over Crotone.

Swedish-born Ghanaian scored the opener for Palermo as they won 4-3 at Genoa. Midfielder Isaac Cofie played the entire during of the game.

Bari won 2-1 against Avellino on Saturday. Former AC Milan striker Kingsley Boateng was on the Bari bench as well as Patrick Asmah on the Avellino. But Inter Milan youngster Isaac Donkor could not make the visitors squad.

Richmond Boakye-Yiadom came off the bench to score from the spot for Latina in their in their 1-1 draw with Brescia. Attacker Maxwell Acosty was not in the Latina squad for the game.

Ransford Selasi warmed the Novara bench in their 3-1 win over Cesena.

Moses Odjer was not part of the Salernitana side that claimed a 2-1 win over Carpi.

Ascoli squeezed out a point from Benevento after holding them to a 1-1 draw. There was no Bright Addae in their team but Raman Chibsah played for Benevento while Inter Milan loanee Bright Gyamfi sat on their bench.

Masahudu Alhassan watched from the Perugia bench as they lost 3-1 at Spezia.

Meanwhile youngster Prince Besea came off the bench to score the second goal for Modena in their 2-0 win over Gubbio. Alimeyaw Salifu was unused by Modena.

Youngster Stephen Danso was unused by Inter Milan Primavera in their 2-0 win at Bologna.

Elsewhere Abdullah Basit was introduced in the 63rd minute by Napoli Primavera who lost 4-2 against Fiorentina.

Former Torino starlet Emmanuel Gyasi played for Pistoiese who lost 3-0 at Livorno.

SPAIN

Thomas Partey was introduced as 90th minute replacement for Antoine Griezmann as his Atletico Madrid side pipped Las Palmas 1-0. Injured Kevin-Prince Boateng missed the game.

In the Segunda Division, goalkeeper Razak Brimah warmed the bench for Cordoba in their 2-1 away win over Real Oviedo.

Clifford Aboagye played for Granada II in their 3-1 win over Cordoba II.

AUSTRIA

Former AshantiGold defender Kadri Mohammed sat on the bench for Austria Wien in their 2-0 win over Mattersburg.

Dutch-born forward Kevin Luckassen was unused by St Polten in their 2-2 draw with Admira.

GREECE

Dutch-born Jeffrey Sarpong was in full time action for Veria in their 4-0 home loss against Xanthi. But youngster Michael Asigba could not make the squad for the game.

Larissa managed to hold Panathinaikos to a 0-0 draw on Sunday. Owusu Ansah-Kontor sat on the Larissa bench but Wakaso Mubarak was not in the Panathinaikos team for the game.

POLAND

Midfielder Aziz Tetteh played the entire minutes of the game for Lech Poznan who drew 1-1 with Cracovia KrakÃ³w.

Belgian international of Ghanaian descent Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe played the entire game for Legia Warsaw and helped them to a 5-0 win over GÃ³rnik ÅÄ™czna. But youngster Saddam Sulley could not make the grades for the squad.

TURKEY

In-form defender Joseph Attamah played the entire 90 minutes for Istanbul in their 1-0 win over Trabzonspor.

Fatau Mohammed returned to action for Gaziantepspor in their win 2-1 over Rizespor.

Isaac Sackey and Nuru Sulley were in action for Alanyaspor in their 0-0 draw with Akhisar.

In the second-tier league defender John Boye was not in the Sivasspor team that won 1-0 at BandÄ±rmaspor.

Jerry Akaminko warmed the bench for EskiÅŸehirspor in their 3-0 home loss to Denizlispor.

Seidu Salifu missed Adana Demirspor's 1-1 draw with Yeni Malatyaspor.

ALBANIA

Reuben Acquah was in action for Tirana when they won 2-0 against LuftÃ«tari on Sunday.

Attacker Caleb Ekuban played for Partizani in their 1-0 triumph over Korabi Peshkopi.

