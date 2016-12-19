Austin Okocha to visit Inter Allies training ground today

Nigeria legend Austin Jay Jay Okocha will visit training ground of Inter Allies on Monday.

Okocha is part of officials of the German Bundesliga who are in town to meet the Ghana Football Association at its headquarters to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt icon will meet Desmond Abuga, an Inter Allies youngster who idolizes the for former Super Eagles captain.

Abuga, who gained promotion from Inter Allies youth team (Accra Youth FC) to the senior side recently, has lots of admiration for Okocha and will be a dream come true for the young midfielder to share the same field with the African legend.

The Club will train at the El-Wak Sports Stadium at 1:00pm, where Coach Prince Owusu will take the players through physicals and ball work.

The visit has been facilitated by the Ghana FA new media rights holders StarTimes for the two sides to explore the possible areas of cooperation.

