GFA welcomes Bundesliga officials and Ambassador Jay Jay Okocha today

The Ghana Football Association will welcome officials from the German Bundesliga this morning, including Bundesliga Ambassador Jay Jay Okocha, to the federation's headquarters to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The visit by the Bundesliga officials and their ambassador Jay Jay Okocha was mooted by the GFA'S television partner StarTimes for the two sides to explore the possible areas of cooperation.

The GFA has invited some former Ghanaian players who played in the Bundesliga to attend the event so Sammy Kuffuor, Ibrahim Tanko and CK Akonnor are all expected to join the GFA leadership in welcoming the officials.

The GFA'S high ranking officials including President Kwesi Nyantakyi are all expected to be present.

The event starts at 9:30am at the GFA headquarters and it's opened to the media.

