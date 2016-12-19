Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Sports News | 19 December 2016 07:40 CET

AFCON 2017: Ghana group opponents Uganda to play five friendly matches ahead of tournament kickoff

Ghana's group opponents in the upcoming Africa Nations Cup in Gabon have announced an intimidating programme ahead of the kickoff of the tournament including playing five friendly matches.

Ghana, Mali, Uganda and Egypt have been drawn in the same group for the tournament which zooms off next month.

Uganda recently announced their 40-man provisional squad that is set to represent the country in the 31st edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Head coach of the team, Milutin Micho Sredejovic has announced an intimidating five friendly match scheduled to be played before finally arriving in Gabon.

The Cranes will start their friendlies playing against Afcon hosts Gabon on December 29, then head to Tunisia to face Libya on the first day of 2017.

The Cranes will play against Tunisia again in a return encounter three days later and then Slovakia on January 8.

Finally, The Cranes will square off with Cote d'Ivoire on January 11 in Dubai, a few days before the start of the continental championship.

The 2017 AFCON will start on January 14 till February 5.

