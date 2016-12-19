Acting Kotoko head coach Michael Osei submits list of wanted players to management

Asante Kotoko acting head coach Michael Osei has submitted a list of wanted players to the new management ahead of the start of next season.

The coach indicated how important the players can fit into his plans towards making the club a continental powerhouse as it used to be yesteryears.

In a release published on the website of the club, the new management held their first meeting with the acting head coach in attendance who submitted his technical report and made his projections for the coming season.

"Topmost among the plans discussed at the meeting was the strength of the technical team and the playing body. After a very lively introduction of members present, interim head coach, Michael Osei, presented a technical report," the statement read.

"The coached explained the current strength of the playing body while making forecasts for the 2016/17 season. Michael first focused on players that he believes must be maintained before looking at those that must be put on transfer.

"He as well presented a list of targeted players and explained why their presence in the team next season would be helpful," it added.

Asante Kotoko are reported to be interested in a number of players including Medeama SC play maker Kwame Boahene as well as Wa All Stars duo of Emmanuel Ocran and Richard Arthur.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com